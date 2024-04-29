Kane Williamson Leads as New Zealand Unveils 15-Man Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand has unveiled its 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, with experienced campaigner Kane Williamson appointed as the captain. Additionally, Devon Conway, who was sidelined from the ongoing IPL 2024 due to a thumb injury, has secured a spot in the squad.

Here is the lineup for the New Zealand T20 World Cup Squad:

– Kane Williamson (captain)

– Finn Allen

– Trent Boult

– Michael Bracewell

– Mark Chapman

– Devon Conway

– Lockie Ferguson

– Matt Henry

– Daryl Mitchell

– Jimmy Neesham

– Glenn Phillips

– Rachin Ravindra

– Mitchell Santner

– Ish Sodhi

– Tim Southee

Commenting on the selection, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead emphasized the importance of versatility in adapting to the diverse conditions expected during the T20 tournament in the West Indies, scheduled to commence in the first week of June.

“I extend my congratulations to all the players selected today. Representing your nation in a global tournament is a significant moment. With the anticipation of encountering various conditions at the venues, we believe we have assembled a squad capable of adjusting and thriving under different circumstances,” Stead remarked.