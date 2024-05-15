India And Russia Conduct Bilateral Talks On Afghanistan

India and Russia recently engaged in bilateral consultations on Afghanistan in New Delhi, focusing on the current situation and the welfare of the Afghan people. The discussions involved Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, and Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran Division) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, JP Singh.

Both parties underscored the necessity of providing development assistance to address the pressing needs of the Afghan populace. The Russian Embassy in India shared details of the meeting on social media, highlighting the importance of the dialogue in addressing Afghan affairs.

In a tweet, the embassy stated, “On May 15, in #NewDelhi Zamir Kabulov, Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan & Director of @mfa_russia Second Asian Department, held inter-MFA consultations on #Afghanistan with J.P.Singh, JS for Pakistan, Afghanistan & Iran, #India’s MEA.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the focus of the discussions, stating, “Amb. Zamir Kabulov, Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and J.P. Singh, Joint Secretary (PAI) discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and emphasized on the need to provide development assistance for the welfare of the Afghan people.”

The context of these consultations is rooted in the dire situation in Afghanistan, particularly following the Taliban’s takeover on August 15, 2021, as US and NATO forces withdrew from the country. India has been a significant provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and has consistently advocated for an “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled” process for lasting peace and reconciliation in the region.

As India and Russia collaborate on addressing the challenges facing Afghanistan, their shared commitment to supporting the Afghan people’s welfare and promoting stability in the region remains paramount. Through diplomatic engagements and humanitarian efforts, both countries seek to contribute to Afghanistan’s path towards peace and development.

