Preity Zinta's Heartfelt Gesture: From Bollywood to the IPL, Aloo Parathas Bind Punjab Kings Together

Preity Zinta is renowned for her active involvement as a team owner in the IPL, frequently gracing stadiums to cheer on the Punjab Kings. Beyond her presence in the stands, the Bollywood luminary often delights spectators by personally distributing PBKS merchandise. Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, she has remained a steadfast pillar of support for the team, exhibiting unwavering passion even in the year 2024.

The historic moment arrived on Friday when Punjab Kings achieved an unprecedented feat by successfully chasing down a world-record target of 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the match, former Punjab Kings player Irfan Pathan offered insights into Preity Zinta’s role as a team owner, highlighting her remarkable dedication and emotional investment in the team’s performance.

“She is an extraordinary individual, deeply engaged with the team. She becomes quite distressed in the event of a loss, showing genuine concern. However, she possesses the wisdom to manage her emotions,” remarked Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.

Given her illustrious career in the film industry, Preity Zinta understands the nuances of success and failure. Just as not every movie can be a blockbuster, she comprehends that victory in every match is not guaranteed. Despite occasional setbacks, she maintains a composed demeanor, rarely displaying disappointment.

Reflecting on her unique approach, Irfan Pathan recalled an incident where Preity Zinta went above and beyond to boost team morale. “Once, following a victory against the Chennai Super Kings in South Africa, she personally prepared 40 handmade parathas for the team. This gesture truly exemplifies her exceptional commitment as a team owner.”

In response, Preity Zinta fondly reminisced about the experience, sharing, “Upon realizing the voracious appetite of the players, I decided to treat them to homemade aloo parathas. After winning the next match, I fulfilled my promise by handcrafting 120 aloo parathas for the team. However, I’ve since retired from the aloo paratha-making business,” she quipped with a smile.