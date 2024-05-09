Prithvish Rajamani: Pioneering Change In Legal Landscape With Tran Legal And Mediation | NewsX Exclusive

In a recent exclusive interview on NewsX’s ‘A-List’ with Vineet Malhotra, Senior Consulting Editor, the spotlight was on Prithvish Rajamani, who is a Senior Mediation Advocate at the Tran Legal and Mediation, a boutique law firm that he founded himself.

Since its inception, the Tran team has consistently demonstrated excellence in navigating a wide array of disputes across diverse landscapes. With a specialized focus on cross-border family law and nationwide cases. Their ability to establish a safe and respectful environment enables parties to communicate openly and honestly, fostering productive dialogue toward dispute resolution.

The conversation commenced with Mr. Prithvish Rajamani elaborating on his decision to depart from his thriving career in marketing and transition to the field of law. He elucidated the demanding nature of a career in marketing, particularly noting the challenges it posed while simultaneously navigating the responsibilities of parenthood, especially when he was granted custody of his son who was hardly three years old. At the time, he held a position as Vice President with a public limited company, fortunate to have a supportive workplace environment. Recognizing that it was not feasible to adequately balance both roles, he made the conscious decision to prioritize fatherhood, a choice he described as a ‘no-brainer’.

ALSO READ : New Species Identified : CMFRI Kochi Unveils Two New Species Of Needlefish

Continuing the interview, Mr. Prithvish Rajamani elaborated on his decision to specialize in cross-border family law, and said, “Family law is very diverse and Indians being relocating to foreign countries it’s kind of a confluence of law from various countries and how it becomes applicable in India.” He added further, “Currently, there are over 1,300 acts in which various lawyers participate and adjudicate. It’s unrealistic for anyone to claim expertise in all 1,300. Personally, I don’t consider myself an expert even in family law. However, I do possess a unique perspective as both a single parent and an advocate and I prefer to label myself as an advocate for the children.”

Moving further with the interview, he elaborated on the benefits of alternative dispute resolution and explained why he recommends that clients initially attempt to resolve disputes internally or through peaceful negotiation rather than immediately resorting to litigation. Shedding light on certain facts, he highlighted the pressure on the judicial system, underscored by the significant number of pending cases, which often renders the process of seeking redressal exceedingly time-consuming.

Towards the end of the interview, Mr. elaborated on what can be expected of him and his firm in the future, considering their reputation as trendsetters. He mentioned, “We are in the process of developing something for one-time settlements that will provide greater clarity for judges as well as litigants moving forward, regarding what to expect and what not to expect. I anticipate that this should be available soon.”

Anchor Vineet Malhotra concluded the interview by expressing his hope for Mr. Prithvish Rajamani’s continued success, lauding his groundbreaking work and significant strides in the legal industry.

Watch the full interview on our NewsX YouTube channel.

Show Full Article