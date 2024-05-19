Unveiling Ancient Secrets: Puzzle Piece Revealed In Pyramid's Construction Mystery

The Egyptian civilization is among the oldest societies in history that coexisted alongside notable civilizations such as the Sumerian, Harappan, and Mesopotamian cultures. The Egyptians pioneered in building complex structures such as the Pyramids that still pique the interest of archeologists, researchers, and enthusiasts alike. The method of moving the massive blocks that form the foundation of the Pyramids remains a significant historical mystery.

In a recent development, scientists have unearthed a hidden branch of the river Nile which has helped in contributing to the Pyramid construction puzzle. It has shed some light on Exploring the methods used by ancient Egyptians to transport enormous stone blocks for the construction of more than 30 pyramids in Egypt.

The 40-mile-long tributary of the river used to flow alongside the Giza Pyramid complex and other significant ancient structures, the tributary up till now remained out of sight and tucked away under the desert and farmland for at least a millennia.

“Many of us who are interested in ancient Egypt are aware that the Egyptians must have used a waterway to build their enormous monuments, like the pyramids and valley temples, but nobody was certain of the location, the shape, the size, or proximity of this mega waterway to the actual pyramids site,” said Eman Ghoneim, an earth and ocean sciences professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington who led the team. “Our research offers the first map of one of the main ancient branches of the Nile at such a large scale and links it with the largest pyramid fields of Egypt.”

Conducting The Study

The research team utilized radar satellite imaging combined with geophysical data and deep soil coring which is essential for reaching deep below the surface to capture layered sections of soil. These methods were used to examine sedimentology and subsurface structures, allowing researchers to penetrate the soil and uncover hidden structures buried beneath.

The focus of the investigation was the Arhamat Branch, an extinct tributary of the Nile that once flowed at the base of the Western Desert Plateau, the area where most of the Pyramids are situated.

“Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery and radar high-resolution elevation data for the Nile floodplain and its desert margins, between south Lisht and the Giza Plateau area, provide evidence for the existence of segments of a major ancient river branch bordering 31 pyramids dating from the Old Kingdom to Second Intermediate Period (2686−1649 BCE) and spanning between Dynasties 3–13,” said the study.

The Findings

The Ahramat Branch played a significant role in the construction of these ancient structures. The team of scientists suggested that this tributary was crucial for transporting workers and building materials to the Pyramid site. Numerous pyramids featured a ceremonial raised walkway adjacent to the river, leading to Valley Temples that functioned as harbors.

The discovery of this long-buried river offers a plausible explanation for why the 31 pyramids were built in a chain along a barren desert strip in the Nile valley approximately 4,700 to 3,700 years ago.

These heavy materials, most of which were from the south, “would have been much easier to float down the river” than transport over land, the study co-author Suzanne Onstine of the University of Memphis wrote.

The river may also point to the indication of why Pyramids were built at various spots. “The water’s course and its volume changed over time, so fourth-dynasty kings had to make different choices than 12th-dynasty kings,” she said. “The discovery reminded me about the intimate connection between geography, climate, environment, and human behavior.” Over time, the river became gradually sedimented, leading to its diminishing flow. This process likely began during a major drought approximately 4,200 years ago.

The study offers valuable insights into the enigma of the Pyramids. It illustrates how ancient societies were influenced by their geography and climate, a reality that remains relevant even today. As indicated by the study, rivers played a crucial role, which holds true for many ancient civilizations as rivers provided essential resources like food, water, and shelter. Therefore, it was a remarkable study that contributed to unraveling one of the greatest mysteries that modern scholars have been trying to understand.

