Macron's Global 'Olympic Truce' Declined by Zelenskyy and Putin Amid Ongoing Conflict

The situation between Russia and Ukraine have not deescalated and in a recent development Russian troops have initiated a summer campaign, seizing several villages along Ukraine’s northeastern border close to Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city. Amidst this the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has turned down a proposition put forth by French President Emmanuel Macron for truce during this testing time.
As we draw nearer to the Paris Olympics the French leader along with his Chinese counter-part Xi Jinping advocated for a global ‘Olympic Truce’ during a joint press conference. “Maybe this could be an opportunity to work toward a sustainable resolution [of conflicts] in the full respect of international law,” Macron iterated during the joint press conference with Xi.
READ MORE : RCB vs CSK IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins By 27 Runs, Beats CSK To Secure The Playoff Spot