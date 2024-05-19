Macron's Global 'Olympic Truce' Declined by Zelenskyy and Putin Amid Ongoing Conflict

Moreover, in response to these developments, Putin is organizing a rival sporting event in September following the exclusion of Russian athletes from representing their country in the Olympics, forcing them to compete as neutrals instead.

The Olympics Draw Near

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France. The main host city for the event is Paris, with an additional 16 cities located throughout Metropolitan France. There is also a subsite in Tahiti, which is an island within the French overseas territory of French Polynesia. Paris was granted the opportunity to host the Olympic games during the 131st IOC Session in Lima, Peru, on September 13, 2017. Following several withdrawals, only Paris and Los Angeles remained in the running. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) then decided to simultaneously award the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics to both cities.

The Olympics in Paris this time holds a special significance as this would mark Paris’s third time hosting the summer Olympics having previously done so in 1900 and 1924. It follows London, which hosted the Summer Olympics in 1908, 1948, and 2012, as the second city to achieve this feat.

ALSO READ : Will MS Dhoni Retire From IPL? MS Dhoni’s Future in IPL Uncertain Amidst Playoff Exit Speculations