Knife Attack at National Conference Rally in J&K’s Poonch Leaves Three Injured

Three youths were left injured after a knife attack during an election rally of the National Conference (NC) in the Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place in the presence of NC chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, along with the party candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, Mian Altaf Ahmad.

The officials stated that the altercation broke out in the backdrop of the rally and gradually escalated into a violent confrontation between the parties involved during which the three youths sustained knife injuries. Swift action was taken to aide the injured individuals. They were quickly transported to a government medical college hospital in Rajouri town for specialized medical attention. Among the injured, one individual, Suhail Ahmad from Mendhar was reported to be critical, while the other two, Yasir Ahmad and Imran Ahmad also required hospitalization.

In a turn of events, it was later reported that Yasir Ahmad and Imran Ahmad later had fled the hospital for reasons that remain unknown. “They fled the hospitals for unknown reasons,” officials stated.

The incident has sparked significant concern and has led to protests at Mendhar Chowk as locals expressed their outrage. The authorities are continuously working to calm the situation and bring order to the area.

The law enforcement has also effectively registered a case and initiated an investigation into the attack. However, no arrests have been made so far. “No arrests have been made so far in this incident,” officials confirmed. The authorities are on high alert to prevent any further escalation and ensure the safety and security of the participants and the public.

