New Species Discovered : CMFRI Kochi Unveils Two New Species Of Needlefish

Discovery is an essential component of Human evolution as it aids us in understanding the intricate tapestry of nature around us. As we expand our discovery of life forms and various species be they biotic or abiotic it enhances our perception of the world around us and in fact helps us to modify our conceptions and knowledge based on physical evidence.

In a recent development researchers from the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi have unveiled two new species of needlefish, contributing to India’s marine biodiversity knowledge. The CMFRI Kochi discovered that the previously known flat needlefish (Ablennes Hians) is actually a cluster of at least three distinct species.

Through genetic and molecular analyses alongside taxonomic examination, the unique characteristics of these newly identified species were confirmed. Named scientifically as Ablennes Joseberchmansis and Ablennes Gracalii, this research was led by Toji Thomas, a research scholar, under the guidance of Dr. EM Abdussamad, Principal Scientist.

Focused on specimens from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, these commercially valuable fish are renowned for their taste and nutritional value. Mainly captured using hook-and-line methods, they are recognizable by their green spines and elongated beaks with sharp teeth, fetching a market price of approximately Rs 400 per kilogram.

Abundantly found along the Indian coastline, these fishes constitute pelagic resources, primarily inhabiting the upper water column (0-20 meters depth). CMFRI emphasizes the necessity for further investigation to comprehend the distribution and population dynamics of these newfound species in Indian waters.

Given their considerable demand, researchers anticipate that these fish could positively impact India’s marine fisheries sector. The research team, including Dr. Shijin Ameri, Badarul Sijad, and Dr. KK Sajikumar from CMFRI, shared their findings in the Journal of Regional Studies in Marine Science.

India being a biodiversity hotspot and a Megadiverse country has enormous potential to host various species, research of species in this region holds significant importance as it would help in elevating the knowledge base of humankind.

