Kerala: Health Department issues alert as West Nile Fever Spreads: What is West Nile Fever and How to Stay Safe?

The State Health Department of Kerala has issued a high-level alert following reported cases of West Nile fever in three districts – Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur. The outbreak has triggered intensified pre-monsoon cleaning activities and heightened vigilance among health officials.

According to recent reports, one death was recorded in Thrissur on Monday, with six additional confirmed cases identified in Kozhikode and Malappuram within the past two days. During a recent meeting of health officials, State Health Minister Veena George emphasized the need to intensify pre-monsoon cleaning activities. District Medical Officers have also been tasked with ramping up these efforts to ensure effective prevention measures.

Additionally, the health department has instructed coordinated actions with district administrations and local self-government bodies. The District Vector Control Unit has collected samples from various areas for testing and has been urged to enhance awareness campaigns.

Moreover, officials highlighted that five cases of vector-borne diseases were reported in Kozhikode on Tuesday, May 6, further underscoring the urgency of containment measures. Both Malappuram and Thrissur districts have also reported instances of West Nile fever, indicating a widespread impact across the region.

Kozhikode district collector Snehil Kumar Singh reassured the public, stating that while cases have been reported, the situation is under control with four out of five cases recovered and the remaining patient receiving treatment at a government medical college hospital.

What is West Nile Fever ?

West Nile fever is caused by the West Nile virus, transmitted primarily by the Culex mosquito. While it is less severe than Japanese fever, which primarily affects children, West Nile fever is more prevalent among adults. Unlike Japanese fever, there is no vaccine available for West Nile fever.

Symptoms of West Nile fever include headache, fever, muscle aches, dizziness, and memory loss. However, many infected individuals may not exhibit symptoms. Severe cases can lead to brain damage, unconsciousness, and in rare instances, death. Yet, the mortality rate is comparatively low compared to Japanese fever.

Prevention and Treatment

Currently, there is no specific medication or vaccine for the West Nile virus. Treatment involves managing symptoms and providing supportive care. Preventive measures include avoiding mosquito bites through protective clothing, mosquito nets, repellents, and mosquito source elimination. Prompt medical attention is crucial for early diagnosis and management of West Nile fever.

The World Health Organization reports that approximately 20% of West Nile virus-infected individuals develop West Nile fever. The virus has been identified in various parts of the world, including Africa, Europe, North America, and West Asia.

While Kerala has experienced sporadic cases of West Nile Fever since 2011, health authorities emphasize the importance of immediate medical attention for anyone displaying symptoms associated with the disease.

Show Full Article