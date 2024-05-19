Himachal's Art Extravaganza: Governor Unveils Five-Day Showcase At Shimla's Gaiety Theatre

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated a five-day art exhibition hosted by the Indian Arts Council at the renowned Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

“Artworks of 11 artists from different states of the country have been displayed in this exhibition,” as per a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

“Dr Chandrashekhar Kale, Founder President of, the Indian Arts Council, welcomed the Governor,” the release stated.

Praveen Pandit, the coordinator, presented Governor Shukla with a painting created by him. The event was attended by notable personalities.

In his remarks, the Governor praised the artists’ work, emphasizing that art is a universal language that bridges gaps and unites people. He noted that art reflects our thoughts, emotions, and the world we live in.

“The paintings on display today are not just works of art, these are windows into the minds and hearts of the artists, each telling a unique story and evoking a range of emotions”, said the Governor.