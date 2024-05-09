Takumi International: A Journey Of Resilience And Success In Market Research | NewsX Exclusive

In a special interview on NewsX’s A List with Vineet Malhotra, Consulting Editor, the focal point of the discussion Harsh Pandey, who is a Managing Director at Takumi International Pvt. Ltd..

‘Takumi’ is derived from a Japanese word, signifying Artisan or skillful. The firm specializes in market research with its outreach in both urban and rural sectors across India. Takumi International boasts a dedicated in-house team meticulously overseeing certified interviewers, ensuring the collection of top-tier data within stipulated deadlines.

The interview commenced with him sharing insights about himself and narrating how his journey began. He elaborated on his career trajectory and said, “I embarked on my career journey in 2006 with IMRB International, a prominent player in the market research industry. Over my five-year tenure there, I developed a strong foundation in market research fundamentals. Subsequently, I transitioned to Greenfield Online, specializing in online data collection, where I refined my skills for three years. Despite its evolution into Toluna, a leader in online market research operations, I felt a sense of unfulfillment in my role. This prompted me to venture into entrepreneurship, co-founding RS Mars with a friend. Following its acquisition by the Japanese multinational, Intage Inc., I remained with the company for seven years post-merger.”

During the interview, Mr. Harsh Pandey discussed the factors that influenced him to establish Takumi International. He recounted the challenges faced during the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic, notably when Intage contemplated shutting down, putting over 150 jobs at risk. Witnessing this, Mr. Harsh Pandey resolved to launch Takumi International to employ those affected by the potential closure. Despite hurdles like insufficient client support and funding, he and his team persevered, leading to the success of Takumi International.

Advancing in the interview, Mr. Harsh Pandey delved deeper into his perspective regarding the vision and mission of Takumi International. He said, “Our mission with Takumi International is to deliver quality-driven data and ensure transparency with our clients. We prioritize transparency, providing insights, and remaining committed to our clients until their research objectives are fully met.”

In the interview he also shed some light on his plans for his firm over the course of the next five years, regarding this matter he stated, “I aim to position Takumi International among the top five MR companies within the next five years. Additionally, our goal is to transform it into a fully digital company, streamlining all processes to minimize manpower requirements.”

In the final segment of the interview, he was queried about the management of a large field force for data collection within a limited timeframe. He elaborated his thoughts and said, “We have six offices in metros and 13 state offices, establishing a deep connection in both rural and urban India. With over 25 years of experience in the MR industry, we can deploy a field force of over 1,000 individuals at any given moment.”

Anchor Vineet Malhotra concluded the interview by expressing his hope for Mr. Harsh Pandey’s continued success. He commended Mr. Pandey’s determination to persevere even in challenging times, emerging victorious from adversity.

