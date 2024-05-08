Tragedy Strikes Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Dies After Eating Shawarma; Two Vendors Apprehended

Authorities have filed a case against the shopkeeper under sections 304 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the incident is underway, and awaiting additional details

Mumbai Police arrest two roadside vendors after a 19-year-old died from consuming chicken shawarma. A 19-year-old, identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, passed away after consuming chicken shawarma from a roadside stall in Trombay, leading to the arrest of vendors Anand Kamble and Mohammad Ahmed Raiza Shaikh.

