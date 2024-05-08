Tragedy Strikes Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Dies After Eating Shawarma; Two Vendors Apprehended

Mumbai Police arrest two roadside vendors after a 19-year-old died from consuming chicken shawarma. A 19-year-old, identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, passed away after consuming chicken shawarma from a roadside stall in Trombay, leading to the arrest of vendors Anand Kamble and Mohammad Ahmed Raiza Shaikh.

Authorities have filed a case against the shopkeeper under sections 304 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the incident is underway, and awaiting additional details.

