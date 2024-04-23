India-Phillipines BrahMos Deal | NewsX Exclusive

India is all set to complete its delivery of the BrahMos system to the phillipines. The fourth battery of the three 290 kms range missile is being delivered today itself. It is a major development for India as we are witnessing a high octane poll campaign during this time of elections. This development is amidst growing tensions between China and Manila in the South China sea.

The BrahMos deal has ensured that Indias Defence exports have already touched 21,083 crore Rupees in 2023-2024 alone, with a massive 32.5 % increase in year-on-year growth as compared to the past fiscal year. The BrahMos Supersonic Missile has a proven track record and India is expected to bag more of such orders for the supersonic missliles in the coming future.

We have gathered industry experts on an exclusive NewsX interview who will help us understand the intricate details of the matter. Joining us on the discussion are Major General(Retired) GG Dwivedi Defence expert, Ambassador P Chakravarty former Diplomat, Major General( Retired) Sudhakar Jee Defence expert, Wing Commander S Sudhakaran Defence expert with the host Megha Sharma Executive Director.

Elucidating his thoughts on how landmark this deal was for India, Major General(Retired) GG Dwivedi Defence expert said, ” Certainly this was a landmark deal, with this deal india did get catapulted into the league of nations which are exporting high-tech weapon systems and, it is a major deal in India’s quest for becoming a major manufacturer of weapon equipment and its exporter”.

He further elaborated that, “We need to have a very clear stategic road map as Defence equipments and weapon systems have stratigic and geo-political implications, also we need to tap the opportunity because now America is looking for making india a major manufacturing hub, even the Japanase are coming forward and we have a good tie-up with France as well.”

On the question of what is the significance of this deal for India,for our armed forces, for our defence capabilities and our manufacturing capabilities, Ambassador P Chakravarty former Diplomat, said, “There are multiple dimensions to this deal, one is that its a major deal whcih ofcourse has to adhere to the MTCR guidlines of which India is a member, and this is a gradual step by step approach where we have started to build our own major millitary hardware and slowly the import contents will go down.”

He furthere elaborated on the strategic aspect of the deal and said, “The stratigic aspect of it is twofold, one is to build the capabilities of the Phillipines especially the naval force, further India is also a member of the QUAD and this also raises the capabilities of the QUAD itself”.

Further in the discussion Major General (Retired) Sudhakar Jee Defence expert, also expressed his views and said,” India has been dealing with its traditional partners in south-east asia like Singapore and Vietnam, and this is for the first time India has extended its support to Phillipines which forms the eastern flank of the South China Sea.”

Further the discussion circled on the recent report that states that India has become the fourth highest spender of millitary expences, on which Wing Commander S Sudhakaran Defence expert, said,”It is just a matter of time that India overtakes Japan and Germany and joins the US and China in this race”. He further elaborated that,”It is more impotant today that we have our own indeginous weapon systems in place and it is not a compulsion or a choice.”

Therefore the discussion pressed on some of the most important issues relating to India’s security in the global scenario and its immidiate threat in the South-China Sea. Further there is an obvious increase in India’s potency to create indiginous weapon system that point towards India’s quest for being the defence manufacturing hub. Moving ahead proper policy measures and global partnerships would prove to be most advatageous in countering any adverse situation.

