Anil Ambani, Akshay Kumar And Farhan Akhtar Cast Votes as Fifth Phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Commences Amid Tight Security

Industrialist Anil Ambani and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar were some of the notable figures who cast their votes early in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ambani and Kumar were seen at their respective polling stations in Mumbai, demonstrating their civic duty and urging others to participate in the democratic process.

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024. pic.twitter.com/ar0utFu7ow — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

#WATCH | Industrialist Anil Ambani stands in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai, as he waits for the voting to begin.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/UUCC9iOmyu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his sister, renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, also arrived at Mount Mary Convent High School in Bandra to cast their votes. Their presence highlighted the significant turnout of prominent personalities in this crucial phase of the elections.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.#LokSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/ESpxvZNuGN — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

Polling for the fifth phase began early Monday morning, encompassing 49 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs). The Election Commission of India (ECI) ensured comprehensive security and arrangements to facilitate a smooth voting process from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with provisions allowing those in line by the closing time to vote.

Simultaneously, voters in 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha legislative assembly also headed to the polls. The ECI reported that over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, are participating in this phase to decide the fate of 695 candidates.

Key political figures in the fray include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, legal luminary Ujjwal Nikam, and LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan. Other notable candidates are JKNC chief Omar Abdullah and RJD leader Rohini Acharya.

The eight states and UTs participating in this phase are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Major cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow are also voting, with the ECI urging urban voters to overcome the trend of low turnout in past elections.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, Uttar Pradesh has the highest share with 14, followed by Maharashtra with 13, West Bengal with 7, Bihar with 5, Jharkhand with 3, Odisha with 5, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

To ensure a peaceful and orderly election process, the ECI has deployed extensive surveillance, including 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams across 94,732 polling stations. Additionally, 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts are monitoring the movement of illegal liquor, drugs, cash, and other inducements. Enhanced vigilance is also in place along sea and air routes.

Polling stations are equipped with essential amenities such as shade, drinking water, ramps, and toilets to provide a comfortable environment for voters. The ECI has instructed state officials to manage hot weather conditions effectively in affected areas.

The Commission has made a concerted effort to motivate voters, highlighting that the overall voter turnout has reached approximately 66.95 percent in the first four phases, with around 451 million people having already voted. High-profile personalities have been enlisted to encourage greater participation.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1, with the vote count scheduled for June 4. As the election progresses beyond the halfway mark, polling has been successfully completed in 23 states and UTs across 379 parliamentary constituencies. State legislative assembly elections have also concluded in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, and 28 seats in Odisha.

The results of this extensive electoral exercise will be eagerly awaited, with the final announcement slated for June 4, determining the composition of India’s next government.

