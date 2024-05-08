Sachin Pilot On Rahul Gandhi's Exit From Amethi | NewsX Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview with the Editorial Director, NewsX, Ms Priya Sahgal, the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Sachin Pilot, offered his stance on the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024 and his thoughts on Congress party’s intentions for the development of the nation and Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi.

He starts with mentioning Manmohan singh economic policies 1991,that resulted 8-9% growth every year. He explains the intent behind Congress manifesto is to create wealth not only for the top chunks but for the entire country. Taking a jibe at the bjp, sachin pilot said that today creation of roads, airports and infrastructure only to serve the top chunks.

He further talks about the time when congress was in power in 90’s. Sachin boasts how congress liberalised the economy in early 90’s

Sachin pilot also remembers when Congress was in power and he was a minister BJP mocked DBT (Direct benefit transfer), GST, FDI in retail, but now as BJP is in power, the party has implemented all the schemes which they opposed once. Particularly commenting on the GST implementation Pilot straight up said it’s a faulty one.

Further adding, Pilot emphasises Congress party’s true motive to take India reach it’s full potential of economic growth.

Clearing Milind Deora’s accusations, that Pilot do not appreciate Manmohan singh’s work.

Sachin Pilot proudly said, ‘Manmohan singh has been a proud Prime Minister of India, and the entire congress party celebrates his tenure as finance minister and prime minister. Dr. Manmohan singh lifted the country up from abject poverty’.

Pilot gives opninion on Rahul Gandhi fighting from Rae Bareli and not Congress.

Sachin Pilot sees Rahul Gnadhi fighting from Rae Bareli along with Wayanad as no big deal, since many leaders have previously fought from two seats. He explains, that it was the demand of the party workers that Rahul Gandhi should also fight from North India to boost confidence in the Alliance party.

Further answering to Rahul Gandhi’s exit from Amethi. He backs KL Sharma’s candidacy from Amethi. He said that Smriti Irani just came to Amethi in 2014, But KL sharma is there from 1983. He claims that in this elections Congress will win Amethi and as well as Rae Bareli.

