Maldives Foreign Minister Set To Meet With Indian External Affairs Minister

New Delhi: Moosa Zameer, Maldives Foreign Minister departed for his India visit, after he assumed charge in the Maldives Foreign Affairs office This is the his first bilateral official visit to India.

While departing to India, Moosa stated that he is looking forward to meeting the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussing cooperation between the two countries.

Maldivian Minister posted on his X, stating, “Departing to New Delhi on my very first bilateral official visit. Looking forward to meeting my counterpart Minister of External Affairs, Dr. @DrSJaishankar, and discuss deepening and enhancing cooperation between #Maldives and #India for the mutual benefit of our peoples.”

As requested by the Maldivian government, this visit matches with India’s commitment to withdraw its military personnel from Maldives. Whereas, discussions during the visit included reviewing bilateral cooperation, particularly the replacement of Indian military personnel, Before May 10.

Additionally, they agreed to hold the fifth meeting of the High-Level Core Group in Male, Maldives during June or July. Last month, India replaced its first batch of personnel in the Maldives with technical personnel, as part of mutually agreed-upon solutions for continued operation of Indian aviation platforms. The removal of Indian troops from the Maldives was a key campaign promise of Muizzu’s party. At the moment, there are approximately 70 Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, along with aircrafts and helicopters.

Meanwhile, On January 4th, social media posts by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the beauty of India’s beaches in Lakshadweep, sparked a diplomatic tension with the Indian Ocean island nation, Maldives. A country that leans heavily on tourism, three of its Maldivian junior ministers were quick to criticize the Indian Prime Minister, which led to calls from Indian social media users to boycott Maldives as a tourist destination.

