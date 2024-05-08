Benjamin Netanyahu Expressed Concern, Met With Widows And Orphans

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Prime Minister recently met with Israel Defence Forces and widows and orphans at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. He offered his sympathies and support to those who lost their loved one in the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Netanyahu shared concern about their family and asserted that, their loved ones had given their last breath while bravely protecting their homeland. He emphasized that the fallen legacy was to fulfill the mission until achieving total victory over Hamas, a goal Israel would not shrink from.

Netanyahu said, “There are stories of great heroism here, it is not just thousands of people, it is the State of Israel that owes them its existence. This is neither a phrase nor mere words.”

עם יתומי ויתומות צה״ל בביקור השנתי במשרד ראש הממשלה. אני אוהב אותם מאוד. pic.twitter.com/O6KOkZO7p2 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 7, 2024

At the Prime Minister’s office, Netanyahu heard the widows and orphans as they talked about their fathers and husbands – dedicated and loving family men – who had bravely given their last breath for their nation. He also heard the tales of their heroism, who bravely fought in the Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023.

Shlomi Nahumson, CEO- IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, stated, “When you go around the streets of Jerusalem, the south, in Tel Aviv, you look left and right and you see the people, who are alive today, and they are going to work, and they are going to school and to kindergarten, and they are maintaining their daily routine, thanks to your fathers.”

The attack occured on October 7, 2023, during the Jewish holidays of Simchat Torah and Shemini Atzeret on Shabbat, one day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War. At around 6:30 a.m. Hamas declared the start of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, statingthat it had fired over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel within a span of 20 minutes. According to the Israeli sources, at least 3,000 projectiles had been launched from Gaza. Five people were killed by the rocket attacks. Explosions were reported in nearby strip and in cities in the Sharon Plain including Gedera, Herzliyya, Tel Aviv, and Ashkelon.

