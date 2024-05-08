PAK: PTI TO Declare Nationwide Protest To Mark, 9th Anniversary

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold peaceful protests nationwide on May 9, marking the anniversary of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023. The decision was revealed by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan following a meeting with Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, as reported by Pakistan-based The News International.

Addressing reporters, Gohar Ali Khan reiterated the party’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9, stating, “Even today, we are demanding the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 events.”

He further declared that PTI would organize rallies across the country on the anniversary, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the protests. “We will hold peaceful protests on May 9, with our ticket holders leading them,” he added.

The May 9 events refer to violent protests sparked by Imran Khan’s arrest on corruption charges from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last year. These protests reportedly resulted in damage to public and private properties, with alleged PTI supporters targeting military installations in various parts of Pakistan, according to The News International.

During the meeting with Imran Khan, Gohar Ali Khan discussed political and legal matters, including the Supreme Court’s recent order suspending the Peshawar High Court’s ruling that deprived PTI of its reserved seats. He expressed hope for the return of the 78 contested seats following the court’s intervention.

Additionally, Gohar Ali Khan mentioned a meeting request from US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, during which alleged human rights violations in Pakistan were briefed to Blome, according to The News International.

Responding to the May 9 incident, ISPR Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasized the importance of punishing the perpetrators and facilitators of the riots in accordance with Pakistan’s Constitution and law, to uphold the credibility of the justice system.

Furthermore, a Pakistan military spokesperson, addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, stated that the issue of May 9 riots extends beyond the Pakistan Army, involving the entire nation.

