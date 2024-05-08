Uttarakhand Government Takes Action Against Their Employees Over Ignorance For Forest blaze

Uttarakhand State Forest Department have taken serious action against the 17 employees over careless negligence in controlling the forest fire. While six of the employees were issued a showcasue notice, 11 others reportedly were suspended by the department.

“Forest fire is being controlled and a lot of difference can be seen in the last two-three days. Since, the Char Dham Yatra is going to begin soon, we are trying to bring the fire under control. Today, in the meeting we had discussions on the Char Dham Yatra. I would like to request the pilgrims of the Yatra to follow the guidelines and that we ensure the Char Dham Yatra is clean and green,” Dhami told

#WATCH | Rudraprayag: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, “…Char Dham Yatra will begin on 10th May, we have been reviewing the preparations for the last few months. Today I spoke to officials, representatives in Dehradun regarding the arrangements that need to be… pic.twitter.com/S4SdwvmX72 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

The Indian Air Force is also helping the state administration in dousing forest fires. “In response to the raging forest fires at Pauri Garhwal sector in Uttarakhand, IAF provided much-needed relief by undertaking Bambi Bucket ops by its Mi17 V5 helicopters. Over 4500 litres of water was used to douse the fires in close coordination with the Uttarakhand government. The swift action by #IAF enabled the firefighting crew on the ground to penetrate and douse fires in a more efficient manner,” the IAF said in a post.

In response to the raging forest fires at Pauri Garhwal sector in Uttrakhand, IAF provided the much needed relief by undertaking Bambi Bucket ops by its Mi17 V5 helicopters. Over 4500 litres of water was used to douse the fires in close coordination with Uttarakhand government.… pic.twitter.com/MILdLIXVc3 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 7, 2024

Four people have also been sent behind the bars for allegedly starting the fire in the Gangolihat range forest in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The arrested were recognized as Piyush Singh, Ayush Singh, Rahul Singh and Ankit.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conducted vigorous meetings concerning over the forest fire and expressed the government’s determination to deal with the obstacle. The State Fire Service has been continuously carrying out firefighting operations to extinguish the forest fire in Pauri Garhwal.

ALSO READ- Benjamin Netanyahu Expressed Concern, Met With Widows And Orphans

KNOW MORE- “India Not Xenophobic, But Very Open And Welcoming”, Jaishankar Decline US President Remark.

Show Full Article