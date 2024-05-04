S. Jaishankar, India’s External Foreign Minister, has rejected the recent remark made by U.S. President Joe Biden referencing India as “xenophobic” and emphasized that India is open and welcoming to people from diverse societies. Jaishankar also refuted the allegation that the Indian economy was faltering. The Union Minister said in a statement, “The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government showcases India’s welcoming approach.

“On April 2nd, Joe Biden said, “The xenophobic nature of India, China, Japan, and Russia is responsible for their economic troubles and argued that America’s economy is growing because it welcomes immigrants to its soil.” While campaigning for his re-election in Washington, he said, “Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants.”

Also read: Garry Kasparov Issues Clarification On The Chess Comment on Rahul Gandhi; Calls It A ‘Lighthearted Jest’

In an interview, Union Minister Jaishankar stated, “First of all, our economy is not faltering. India is always… India has been a very unique country… I would say actually, in the history of the world, that it’s been a society which has been very open… different people from different societies come to India, that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government showcases India’s welcoming approach. That’s why we have the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), which is to open up doors for people who are in trouble… I think we should be open to people who have the need to come to India, who have a claim to come to India.”

Meanwhile, hours after Biden referred to India, Japan, and other nations as “xenophobic,” the White House clarified President Biden’s intentions, emphasizing his “respect” for allies and partners. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, apprehended that the President’s comments were part of a broader message emphasizing the strength derived from America’s immigrant heritage. She remarked that Biden’s focus remains on bolstering diplomatic relationships with nations such as India and Japan, evident in his actions over the past three years.