Garry Kasparov Issues Clarification On The Chess Comment on Rahul Gandhi; Calls It A 'Lighthearted Jest'

Renowned Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov recently rose to the limelight when he made a comment on a social media post regarding Indian politician Rahul Gandhi’s affinity for chess. The post sparked widespread attention from the masses. Following his comment advising Gandhi to “first win Rae Bareli before challenging for the top,” Kasparov swiftly clarified that it was meant as a lighthearted jest and not a statement of political advocacy or expertise.

In response to actor Ranvir Shorey’s post, Kasparov emphasized the playful nature of his remark. “I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an ‘all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes,’ as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!” he wrote.

The exchange stemmed from a video shared by the Congress party, showcasing Rahul Gandhi playing chess on his mobile phone during his Lok Sabha election campaign. Gandhi drew parallels between the game and politics. He further described the former world champion, who is also the Congress leader’s favorite chess player, as a “non-linear thinker.”

However, Kasparov’s humorous response to a cheeky comment on his social media page, suggesting relief that he and fellow chess legend Viswanathan Anand retired before facing the “greatest chess genius of our times,” caught the attention of netizens.

The 61-year-old chess icon, known for his sharp wit both on and off the chessboard, retired from professional chess in 2005. However, he still maintains an active presence across both chess as well as political arenas. Known for his outspoken criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kasparov now resides in Croatia.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, is also contesting from Wayanad.