I Feel Pity For Smriti Irani, Says Sanjay Raut Over KL Sharma Nomination.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, took dig on B.J.P’s Candidate Smriti Irani, said, he feels “Pity” for her since she will now have to accept her defeat from the assistant of Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing a press conference, sanjay said, “I feel mercy and pity for Smriti Irani because now, she will lose to Rahul Gandhi’s PA…This is a well-thought-out decision. KL Sharma is a loyal worker of the Congress party. He has worked for several years with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Amethi.”

He furthur added that people from the Gandhi family have constested election from Amethi previously. “People close to the Gandhi family have fought from Amethi previously…Why is the BJP so concerned?… From RK Dhawan to many other people, several have contested from Amethi. Why does the BJP have an issue with this? They should contest their elections.”

Sanjay Raut admires Kishori Lal Sharma and Calls him grassroot worker. He said, “He is a grassroot worker. If a grassroot worker contests elections, what problem does the BJP have in that? He is a Congress worker only. He has not been brought from outside like the BJP brings people to contest elections. KL Sharma is winning the elections. This time he will defeat Smriti Irani.”

The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul since 2004, and he remained a member of Parliament from the constituency until 2019. His father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, too, was an elected member of Amethi in the Lower House from 1981 till his death in 1991. Sonia Gandhi contested elections from there in 1999 before passing the baton on to Rahul in 2004. Now sharma will be direct fighting against with Union Minister Smriti Irani, who claimed victory over Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, flipping the Congress bastion Amethi seat.

On being asked about the joining of Sanjay Nirupam in the Shiv Sena, Raut said, “He has not joined our party, Shiv Sena. If someone goes to any other party, then we have nothing to do with it. It is Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.”

A day earlier, former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam along with his wife and daughter joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai.