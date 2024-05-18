'Swati Maliwal Forcefully Breached Delhi CM Residence Security', Bibhav Kumar Files Complaint Against Maliwal

Swati Maliwal Assault case row: Bibhav Kumar on Friday files case against Swati Maliwal, stating that Swati Maliwal illegally/unauthorizedly tried to enter Delhi CM’s residence.

The letter also wrote, that she tried to create a ruckus and interfered with the public servants in discharge of Duty.

adding further details, according to the letter, when Ms. Maliwal made an unauthorized entry, then it was brought under the notice of an undersigned. The undersigned complainant who was at that time not there in CM’s residence then quickly came at around 9:20am and enquired about the entry of Ms. Maliwal. The complainant was then informed that she made no appointment and made an unauthorized entry.

Denying the allegations of molestations the AAP party has taken Delhi CM’s close aide, Bibhav Kumar’s side. Because this letter was posted on ‘X’ by the AAP party’s ID.

Netizens have mixed reaction over this, One user, Rajesh R Nair wrote, “Why has this come out so late. If there was actually a breach this should have been filled on the same day at the same moment. The delayed response is clear that this is a part of the fabricated story by @ArvindKejriwal and gang. Btw I have a question when will we see RahulGandhi and @ArvindKejriwal on stage together holding hands.”

another user going by the name Suresh wrote, “Did she always had to take appointment to meet @ArvindKejriwal? She is grassroot worker of AAP, been part of party since India Against Corruption days. She is also RS member nominated by AK. Why does she need appointment like an ordinary person? Yeh kuch hazam nahi hua (This didn’t digest well)”

