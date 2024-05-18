EC Serves Show-Cause Notice To Ex-HC Judge Turned BJP Candidate for Remarks on Mamta Banerjee

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Calcutta High Court judge, for making “improper, injudicious, and undignified remarks” against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the Commission, these remarks appear to violate the Model Code of Conduct and a specific advisory from March 1.

Gangopadhyay, who is the BJP’s candidate for the Tamluk seat, made these comments at a public meeting in Haldia district on Wednesday. A video of his remarks surfaced online the next day.

The comments, described as sexist, led the Trinamool Congress to file a complaint with the Election Commission. They accused Gangopadhyay of making “misogynistic” comments. The BJP has claimed that the video is fake.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress called the remarks “very shameful and egregious” and said they revealed Gangopadhyay’s “misogynistic mindset.” The letter criticized his “vulgar and uncouth” comments, stating they lacked decorum and showed disrespect towards the state’s only female Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The letter also claimed that BJP candidates were making inappropriate and degrading statements about women to win votes. The Trinamool Congress demanded that the Election Commission start criminal proceedings against Gangopadhyay and ban him from attending public meetings or rallies. They also requested that the Election Commission instruct BJP candidates to avoid making “personal, objectionable, and disgraceful” remarks.

Gangopadhyay is the BJP’s candidate for the Tamluk seat in West Bengal, where voting is set for May 25. The Election Commission’s notice described his comments as “improper, injudicious, beyond dignity, in bad taste,” and likely in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Commission’s advisory.

What is a show-cause Notice?

A notice to show cause is a formal document issued to one party in a dispute. It sets out details of an alleged offence or misconduct. In doing so, the receiving party will have the chance to explain themselves or otherwise face some further consequences.

The EC has sought a response by 5 pm of May 20.

