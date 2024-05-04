Islamabad, Pakistan: PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ) founder and Pakistan former Prime Minister, Imran Khan has accused Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Chief Justice of Pakistan, of being “biased” against his party. He urged the courts to expedite hearings of his case.

Imaran Khan said, In a message from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, “I urge all judges presiding over my cases to expedite the hearings and refrain from unjustified delays.” Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan called the delays in court decisions “unjust” and added that all cases against him were fake, untested and concocted.

PTI founder, Imran said, “You snatched electoral symbol from PTI, denied a level playing field, and violated our fundamental human rights in the guise of the May 9 incidents, on which our petition has been pending since May 25, 2023, without a hearing till today”. Imran Khan stated that PTI’s petitions regarding rigging in the general elections had not been heard yet. He also mentioned that the issue of PTI’s women’s reserved seats remained pending.

He said, “The Supreme Court’s decisions have revived the doctrine of necessity once again. This is a historic opportunity for great nations to capitalise on historic moments.”

Khan said that decisions coerced through threats were dismantling Pakistan’s judicial system. He stated, “The remarks of high court judges have proved that jungle law prevails in the country. It’s time for Supreme Court judges to stand up like high court judges and reject wrong decisions.”

According to The Express Tribune report, he expressed willingness to hold talks and added that dialogue will happen only when stolen mandate Is returned. He said, “I am always ready for dialogue, but dialogue will only happen when our stolen mandate is returned, and our innocent workers imprisoned in jails are released.”

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, said in statement, “The party’s founder would become Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if he makes a deal with the establishment.” Pakistan’s former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “If Imran Khan strikes a deal, he will become Shehbaz Sharif,” adding that “Now, a threat to PM Shehbaz is not from his house but from those who brought him to power and outsiders.”

The PTI founder also praised six “brave judges” of the Islamabad High Court who wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, exposing instances of harassment and blackmail, including that of their families, by intelligence agencies.