Man Arrested by Noida Police for Circulating Deepfake Video of CM Yogi Adityanath

Noida Police has apprehended an individual accused of disseminating an Artificial Intelligence-generated deepfake video featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his social media handle ‘X’.

According to officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station in Noida, the AI-generated video portraying the Chief Minister went viral after being uploaded from the ‘X’ handle, identified as ‘Shyam Gupta RPSU’, on May 1. The video purportedly contained misleading information aimed at bolstering anti-national sentiments.

Following a notification from the Noida Unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, a case was registered under sections 468, 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 66 of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Noida.

The accused, identified as Shyam Gupta, a resident of Barola in Noida’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, has been taken into custody. The Cyber Crime Police Station, Noida, will proceed with further legal actions against him.

This incident occurred shortly after the circulation of a ‘doctored’ video allegedly featuring Amit Shah, wherein the Union Home Minister was purportedly heard opposing reservations in the country.

Earlier, on April 30, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police issued summonses to 16 individuals across seven to eight states in connection with the dissemination of Shah’s fake video.