U.S. Representative House with Majority Passes Bill to Ship War Ammunition to Israel

On Friday, the Donald Trump’s party Republican-led US House of representatives passed a bill that has forced the U.S president Joe Biden to supply more war ammunition to Israel.

This act of providing security assistance to Israel got a majority of 187 out of 224. To support this act, 16 opposition members infact went against Democrats to vote in favor.

The act is not expected to become law, but its passage underlined the deep US election-year divide over Israel policy as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government seeks to wipe out Hamas fighters who attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people captives.

As, of now Palestinian authorities says that at 35,272 civilians have been killed during Israel attacks on Gaza.

“This is a catastrophic decision with global implications. It is obviously being done as a political calculation, and we cannot let this stand,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told a news conference with other party leaders on Wednesday.

May 6, Biden stops ammunition shipment to Israel

The Biden administration halted a shipment of ammunition bound for Israel last week, according to reports. This comes as pressure rises over the Israeli military’s promised invasion of Rafah in Gaza. The Biden administration said its backing of Israel has not changed. “The United States has surged billions of dollars in security assistance to Israel since the October 7 attacks, passed the largest ever supplemental appropriation for emergency assistance to Israel, led an unprecedented coalition to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, and will continue to do what is necessary to ensure Israel can defend itself from the threats it faces,” a National Security Council spokesperson told The Hill.

Protests in U.S against Ammunition providing to Israel

Until now, Biden administration’s enormous support to Israel have fuelled enormous protests in front of white house, many federal employees have left their job, and Biden’s party itself is divided over the war.

An outburst of pro-Palestinian protests and clashes against the US security forces in various college campuses have made the situation more tense.

