Greta Thunberg Penalized For Defying Police At Swedish Climate Rally

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faced fines from a Stockholm court on Wednesday for disobeying police orders during a protest at Sweden’s parliament.

Despite repeated requests, Thunberg remained at the main gate with fellow activists, leading to police intervention on March 12 and 14. Thunberg was fined 6,000 Swedish kronor ($551) and required to pay 1,000 kronor in damages and interest.

Asked by the judge why she had not obeyed police orders, she replied: “Because there was a (climate) emergency and there still is. And in an emergency, we all have a duty to act.”

“The current laws protect the extractive industries instead of protecting people and the planet, which is what I believe should be the case,” she said as she left the courtroom.

Thunberg has previously faced fines in Sweden, having been fined twice in July and October 2023 for civil disobedience during similar protests. Additionally, in February, a London judge dismissed charges against her for disturbing the peace during a demonstration against the oil industry in the British capital back in October.

