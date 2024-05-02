T20 World Cup 2024 Official Anthem Released, WATCH NOW

As the Men’s T20 World Cup approaches, Grammy-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca sensation Kes drop the official anthem, “Out of this World,” igniting excitement for the tournament set to kick off in 30 days on June 2nd.

Hosted across the United States and the Caribbean, the event will feature 20 teams competing in 55 matches.

Produced by Michael “Tano” Montano, the anthem’s release coincides with a star-studded music video featuring sporting legends like Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Stafanie Taylor, and Ali Khan, alongside other Caribbean personalities.

Watch The anthem:

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Anthem from @duttypaul & @Kestheband is here – and it’s Out Of This World! 🌎 🏏 See if you can spot some of their friends joining the party @usainbolt, @stafanie07, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, @henrygayle 🤩#T20WorldCup | #OutOfThisWorld pic.twitter.com/jzsCY1GRqa — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2024

Sean Paul expressed his belief in music’s unifying power, anticipating the anthem’s role in igniting Caribbean pride and positive energy throughout the tournament.

For Kes, crafting the official anthem holds personal significance, reflecting the deep-rooted connection between cricket and Caribbean culture. The track captures the vibrant spirit of cricket, serving as an anthem for unity and celebration across the West Indies and the USA.