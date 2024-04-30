ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Announces India’s Squad

The Senior Selection Committee finalized India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA.

India will kick off their World Cup journey against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Following this, they will face Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same venue. Subsequent matches include encounters against USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

The squad comprises:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

The reserves are Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.