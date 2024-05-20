Final Voter Turnout: West Bengal Stands Highest With 73%, Maharashtra Stands Lowest With 49.15%

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 wraped with an average voter turnout of 57.52%. The polling was held in 49 constituencies in 6 states and 2 UTs.

The state with the higher voter turnout is West Bengal with 73.00%. And the state with the lowest voter turnout is Maharashtra with 48.88%.

Here is the list of States and Voter Turnout:

Bihar: 52.64%

Jammu And Kashmir: 54.67%

Jharkhand: 63.00%

Ladakh: 67.15%

Maharashtra: 49.04%

Odisha: 60.72%

Uttar Pradesh: 57.79%

West Bengal: 73.00%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied women and young voters, urging them to turn out in force in his election day address. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress declared that a wave of change was sweeping across the nation.

Polling, commencing at 7 am, is currently underway in key states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, as well as in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is featuring heated contests on several prestigious seats, with numerous prominent ministers and leaders vying for victory. Following a slight decline in voter turnout during the initial three phases, participation surged notably in the fourth phase.

