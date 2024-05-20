From Ebrahim Raisi To Sanjay Gandhi, A Look At 5 World Leaders Who Died In Plane Crashes

The deaths of world leaders in air crashes are significant historical moments, disrupting politics and leaving nations in uncertainty. These incidents not only deprive countries of influential figures but also create power vacuums and raise questions about the future.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi died on May 19 in a helicopter crash in a mountainous region of the country. In a statement today, the Iranian government assured that operations will continue “without the slightest disruption” despite President Raisi’s passing.