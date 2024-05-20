From Ebrahim Raisi To Sanjay Gandhi, A Look At 5 World Leaders Who Died In Plane Crashes

The deaths of world leaders in air crashes are significant historical moments, disrupting politics and leaving nations in uncertainty. These incidents not only deprive countries of influential figures but also create power vacuums and raise questions about the future.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi died on May 19 in a helicopter crash in a mountainous region of the country. In a statement today, the Iranian government assured that operations will continue “without the slightest disruption” despite President Raisi’s passing.
“We assure the loyal nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi,” the statement emphasized, underscoring that the government’s work will proceed uninterrupted. Here’s a list of world leaders
Multiple Iranian news agencies have confirmed that President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian (1964-2024), along with others on board the helicopter that crashed, have died. Raisi died in a helicopter crash on May 19. A large public ceremony is set to be held at a prayer hall in Tabriz on May 20 at 4 p.m. local time.
The sixth president of Pakistan died in a plane crash near Bahawalpur, Pakistan. The cause of the crash remains controversial, with speculation ranging from mechanical failure and sabotage to conspiracy theories. He died on August 17, 1988, when his C-130 Hercules aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Bahawalpur.
Sanjay Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, died on June 23, 1980. His life was tragically cut short when he lost control of his aircraft at Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport. His body was recovered and cremated as per Hindu rituals.
Madhavrao Scindia died at the age of 56 in a plane crash on September 30, 2001, in Motta village, near the outskirts of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. The plane caught fire while flying over Bhainsrauli village. Viewed as a potential future prime ministerial candidate before the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, amidst the controversy over Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin, Scindia was on his way to address a rally in Kanpur.
Ramon Magsaysay, the seventh President of the Philippines, was renowned for his strong anti-corruption stance and populist appeal. His presidency was abruptly cut short on March 17, 1957, when his C-47 plane, dubbed “Mt. Pinatubo,” crashed into Mount Manunggal in Cebu City. Of the 25 passengers on board, only one survived.