India Declares National Mourning After Tragic Deaths of Iranian President And Foreign Minister in Helicopter Crash

In a gesture of solidarity and respect, India has declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, May 21, following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The high-ranking officials perished in a devastating helicopter crash in Tabriz city, Iran.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that during this period of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across all government buildings where it is regularly hoisted. Additionally, there will be no official entertainment or public celebrations as a mark of respect for the departed dignitaries.

The fatal accident occurred as President Raisi and his delegation were returning from an official visit to Azerbaijan. The helicopter crash, which also claimed the lives of several other high-ranking officials, has sent shockwaves through the international community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound grief and condolences over the untimely demise of President Raisi and his colleagues. In a heartfelt message posted on the social media platform X, PM Modi honored Raisi’s significant contributions to fostering the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

Also read: Iran President Raisi Dead | Five-Day Public Mourning Declared, Interim President Picked

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi tweeted.

In response to the tragedy, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast. Iranian state media outlets have been providing continuous coverage of the incident. Earlier today, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) shared drone footage from the Red Crescent showing the helicopter wreckage scattered across the Dizmar forest, situated between Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province.

Tasnim News Agency, associated with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, reported that President Raisi’s funeral will be held in Tabriz tomorrow. The ceremony is expected to be attended by numerous international dignitaries and officials who will gather to pay their last respects to the late President and his colleagues.

To mark the day of the ceremony, there are several other countries who have also called for national mourning including Lebanon and France.

Show Full Article