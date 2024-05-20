Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Srinagar, Baramulla Voters Come Out In Record Numbers, 54.67% Voter Turnout

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 is in full swing, with a strong voter turnout as citizens cast their votes in large numbers. This significant participation reflects the public’s commitment to shaping the future of the nation. The Baramulla parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir is among the 49 seats voting today, in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

There have been significant changes in the Valley of Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. As peace returns to the region, the elections are also taking place with full fervor. Located in north Kashmir, Baramulla is one of the three constituencies in the Kashmir division of Jammu and Kashmir, alongside Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and leader of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, along with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone, are the primary contenders for the seat. Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, commonly referred to as Engineer Rashid, is also in the race, alongside Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir.

Baramulla Voter Turnout Crosses 54% Mark

Following Srinagar’s remarkable turnout, attention now shifts to Baramulla. Historical election data indicates that Baramulla has historically recorded higher voter participation compared to the predominantly urban Srinagar seats.

The final voter turnout in Baramulla stands at 54.49 % percent, with the Handwara assembly constituency in Kupwara district recording the highest turnout at 66.76% and the Langate assembly constituency the close second with 60.08% turnout.

Baramulla Polling Scenario In 2019

During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Baramulla witnessed a marginal decline in voter turnout, with participation reaching 34.89 per cent. Looking at these stats Baramulla has already crossed previous years’ voter turn out before the polling has closed. In fact, the voter turnout has crossed the 54 percent mark which is a clear indication of normalcy being restored in the valley and the people’s willingness to participate in the democratic process.

In 1998, the voter turnout in the Baramulla constituency stood at 42 percent. The following year, in 1999, the turnout dropped to 28 percent. During the 1996 elections, Baramulla recorded a voter turnout of 46.65 percent, further in Lok Sabha polls of 2019 the turn out was 34.89 per cent and in 2014 general elections, the poll percentage was 39.14 per cent .All these records were broken in this phase with Baramulla crossing the 54 percent mark.

Unlike previous elections, the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 are being conducted without any boycott calls. Notably, despite boycott calls in the past, high voter turnout in the Baramulla constituency remained unaffected.

Abrogation of Article 370 Impactful?

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are the initial general elections held in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 by the BJP-led Union government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the residents of Srinagar for their ‘encouraging’ participation, citing the removal of Article 370 as a factor enabling individuals to fully realize their potential and aspirations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remarked that voting in Srinagar was “the greatest testament to the rightness of the decision” to revoke Article 370.

NewsX exclusively obtained the ground report directly from Baramulla, reflecting the voices of the people and attesting to the returning normalcy in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. Speaking to NewsX a voter expressed, “The situation and polling here is very positive; everyone was able to come and go easily to cast their votes”.

Baramulla’s record-breaking voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections signals a significant shift, reflecting restored normalcy and heightened democratic participation in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

ALSO READ : Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Step Out to Vote, Actress’ Baby Bump Grabs Attention | Watch