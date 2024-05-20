Fifth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Records 56.68% Voter Turnout, West Bengal Leads with 73%

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, covering 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories, witnessed a cumulative voter turnout of 56.68% by 5 PM, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

West Bengal emerged with the highest voter participation, registering an impressive 73% turnout. This was followed by Ladakh at 67.15%, Jharkhand at 61.90%, and Odisha at 60.55%. Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 55.80%, Jammu and Kashmir 54.21%, Bihar 52.35%, and Maharashtra 48.66%.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai continued to show lower voter engagement, with none of its constituencies crossing the 50% mark by late afternoon. Mumbai North recorded a 46.91% turnout, while Mumbai North Central saw 47.32%. Mumbai North East registered 48.67%, Mumbai North West 49.79%, and Mumbai South Central 48.26%. Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city at 44.22%.

The ECI reported that over 8.95 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors. These voters are deciding the fate of 695 candidates contesting in this crucial round of elections.

Prominent leaders contesting in this phase include Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, and Ujjwal Nikam. Other notable candidates are Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas), Omar Abdullah of JKNC, and Rohini Acharya of RJD.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani Arrives At Polling Booth To Cast Vote In The Fifth Phase, Urges Citizens to Vote

This phase encompasses eight states and Union Territories: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Major urban centers like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow, which have historically struggled with voter apathy, are also polling in this phase. Of the 49 seats contested, Uttar Pradesh accounts for 14, Maharashtra 13, West Bengal 7, Bihar 5, Jharkhand 3, Odisha 5, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

To ensure a smooth and fair electoral process, the ECI deployed substantial surveillance and security measures. This included 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams monitoring activities across the 94,732 polling stations. Additionally, 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts were active to prevent any illegal movement of liquor, drugs, cash, or freebies. Surveillance was also tightened along sea and air routes.

This phase is critical as it includes several high-stakes contests that could significantly influence the overall outcome of the general elections. The Election Commission continues to urge voters to participate in the democratic process and ensure their voices are heard.

Show Full Article