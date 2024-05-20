BJP Lodges Formal Complaint With EC Regarding Purported Assault On Kangana Ranaut In Spiti

In the complaint, Parmod Kumar Thakur, BJP’s Himachal Pradesh Office Secretary, accused the local Congress Party of orchestrating a premeditated plan to disrupt their rally. He cited the district administration’s decision to grant permission for a Congress meeting adjacent to the BJP event as evidence of undue influence and bias.

Jai Ram Thakur said, “Notably, the aforementioned political procession was subjected to a life-threatening attack by Congress workers, putting the lives of the participants at grave risk and even leading to a grievous injury to one BJP worker. The assailant Congress workers tried to illegally restrain the political procession and even pelted stones thereupon.”

He added, “It is pertinent to mention here that the District Administration granted permission to the Congress for organising a political meeting adjacent to the place already scheduled to hold a political meeting of BJP at Kaza in Lahaul & Spiti under the undue influence of the State Government in utter violation of the Model Code of Conduct.”