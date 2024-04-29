FIR Against A YouTube Channel Over Defaming- AAP MP Raghav Chadha

The Punjab Police have taken action by registering a First Information Report (FIR) against a YouTube channel accused of drawing an inappropriate comparison between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and fugitive Vijay Mallya.

The FIR was initiated based on a complaint filed by Vikas Prashar, the son of Ashok Pappi Prashar, an AAP candidate contesting for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Prashar alleges that the YouTube channel ‘Capital TV’ disseminated defamatory and misleading content, prompting legal action.

According to the complaint, the objectionable statements and content circulated by Capital TV have the potential to disrupt public peace and harmony, and could incite hostility among different segments of society based on factors such as religion, caste, race, and community.

Specifically, the FIR highlights the channel’s assertion that “Vijay Mallya absconded to the UK after misappropriating public funds, drawing parallels to the departure of a Rajya Sabha member to England under the pretext of receiving medical treatment.”