AAP Leader Allegedly Assaulted At Delhi CM's Residense; Kejriwal Walks Out on Bail

According to sources, Swati Maliwal, AAP leader and former Delhi commission for Women chairperson on Monday 13 alleged that Delhi CM kejriwal’s close aid Bibhav Kumar mollested her in the CM’s residence only.

Maliwal at around 10am called PCR from Delhi CM’s residence. Following the call, Delhi police landed at the CM’s residence.

“One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been received at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she has been assaulted at CM House. After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left stating she will give complaint later, said DCP (North) Manoj Meena.

Who is Bibhav Kumar?

Bibhav Kumar, who served as the personal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, made headlines recently when the Delhi Vigilance Department dismissed him from the position due to an alleged illegal appointment. The decision was linked to a 2007 case against him, involving charges of assault and obstructing a public servant from performing his duties.

While Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, “This a shameful incident which has happened in the CM’s residence. Arvind Kejriwal’s residence has always been in the headlines for similar incidents. Swati Maliwal is known to raise issues of Delhi from time to time. I am sure she will not sit quietly in this matter and people will know what a disgusting person lives in the CM’s residence.”

BJP criticses AAP over assault

Responding to Maliwal’s assault allegation, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar criticised AAP for assaulting women MPs and referred to an incident involving the an IAS officer.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also pointed out Maliwal’s silence on Kejriwal’s arrest and her absence from India at that time.

Former BJP Delhi president Vijender Gupta accused Kejriwal of being a dictator and megalomaniac, alleging that he has assaulted many of his colleagues who dared to differ with him.

In a post on social media platform X, Gupta stated, “AAP MP from Rajya Sabha and former DCW Chief, Swati Maliwal, has been physically assaulted by out on bail CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA at CMO. Anyone who has followed Kejriwal’s politics knows that he has done with many of his colleagues who he dared to differ with him. He is a dictator and a megalomaniac.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra called on AAP to issue a clarification on the matter. On X, Mishra stated, “Did Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav beat up Swati Maliwal? Will the Chief Minister’s office give any clarification? May God grant that the news of beating of a female Rajya Sabha MP in the Chief Minister’s house is false.”

Show Full Article