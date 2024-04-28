Hyderabad native Sriram Ambarla, convicted of a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend in a London restaurant in 2022, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a harrowing trial. The court revealed disturbing details of Ambarla’s actions leading up to the assault, including chilling online searches for methods to kill with a knife.

Before the vicious attack, Ambarla, 25, scoured the internet for information on killing someone instantly with a knife, shedding light on the premeditated nature of the crime. His victim, Sona Biju, 23, endured a terrifying ordeal as she was attacked after declining his marriage proposal, suffering multiple stab wounds but surviving against the odds.

The court painted a troubling picture of the relationship between Ambarla and Ms. Biju, characterized by manipulation, abuse, and threats. What began as a college romance in Hyderabad quickly spiraled into a cycle of coercion and control, leading to their eventual separation amid allegations of emotional blackmail and unwelcome visits.

Despite relocating to the UK to pursue further studies, the abuse persisted, with Ambarla’s relentless pursuit culminating in the fateful encounter at the restaurant where Ms. Biju worked. Despite outwardly appearing as a regular customer, Ambarla’s intentions were anything but benign, as he once again pressured Ms. Biju into marriage, resorting to violence when met with refusal.

The chilling sequence of events serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by domestic abuse and the devastating impact it can have on victims’ lives. Ms. Biju’s resilience in the face of such trauma is commendable, underscoring the importance of providing support and resources to survivors of intimate partner violence.

As the trial concluded and Ambarla was handed a lengthy prison sentence, it marked a small measure of justice for Ms. Biju and a step towards accountability for perpetrators of such heinous crimes. The case serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need to address the root causes of domestic violence and ensure that victims receive the protection and support they deserve.