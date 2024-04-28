Pakistan-Origin Drone Seized In Punjab's Tarn Taran

In a collaborative effort, the Border Security Forces (BSF) and Punjab police successfully located and recovered a drone near Rajoke village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran District, as announced by officials on Sunday.

According to a statement shared on social media platform X by BSF Frontier Punjab, the operation was initiated on April 28, 2024, following intelligence indicating the presence of a drone in the border region of Tarn Taran district. A joint search operation ensued, with BSF troops and Punjab Police combing the suspected area.

At approximately 11:00 am during the search operation, the team successfully retrieved a damaged drone from a farming field adjacent to Rajoke village in Tarn Taran District. The recovery underscores the effectiveness of the coordinated efforts between BSF and Punjab police, facilitated by reliable information.

𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 On 28th Apr’ 2024, based on information by BSF intelligence set up about presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops with… pic.twitter.com/mdcVQPLIas — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) April 28, 2024

This latest recovery marks another instance of the diligent surveillance and interception of illicit drones entering from across the border. The collaboration between security forces and law enforcement agencies remains crucial in safeguarding the integrity and security of border regions.

The discovery of the drone highlights the ongoing challenges posed by unauthorized aerial vehicles in border areas and the continuous efforts to mitigate potential security threats. Such operations demonstrate the proactive measures undertaken by security personnel to maintain vigilance and address security concerns effectively.