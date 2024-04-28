Netizens Overwhelmingly Reject Musk's 'X' In Favor Of Twitter, Poll Reveals

The long-anticipated results of a poll on the rebranding of Twitter to “X” have been revealed, sparking a flurry of reactions from users on the popular social media platform. Last year, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, announced plans to transform Twitter into “X,” envisioning it as more than just a name change but rather as an “everything app.”

On April 27, a poll initiated by an Elon Musk parody account on X posed the question, “Be Honest! The name X is far better than Twitter. Yes or No?” The poll garnered responses from a multitude of users, including billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who advocated for retaining the original name “Twitter.”

While opinions were divided, a significant portion of respondents favored reverting to the name “Twitter.” One user expressed, “Twitter is by far a better name,” echoing sentiments shared by others who deemed “X” to be inferior. Despite the debate, some users highlighted the challenges of associating the term “tweet” with “X,” noting the proprietary nature of the language linked to Twitter.

Be Honest! The name 𝕏 is far better than Twitter. Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/93eCD0RmQR — Elon Musk – Parody (@elonmuskADO) April 27, 2024

Among the reactions, one user emphasized their allegiance to the name “Twitter,” sharing an image of the iconic blue bird emblematic of the platform. Others joined the chorus, affirming their preference for the original name over the proposed rebranding.

Critics of the name change mocked Musk’s decision, with some pointing out perceived shortcomings in his choice of names, drawing comparisons to his unconventional naming conventions for his children.

As discussions unfolded on the platform, the hashtag “No. Twitter” gained traction, signaling a collective resistance to the proposed rebranding. In response, the Musk parody account quipped that dissenters could lament on “X,” asserting the platform’s unstoppable growth trajectory.

On all woke people who can’t accept the Revolution and say No. Twitter. You have the opportunity to cry on 𝕏. We will listen to you. But you can’t stop 𝕏 from growing. Freedom of speech will remain for ever and nobody can do something against it! Peace and love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d6J4ifElmm — Elon Musk |Parody| (@Elongater17Q) April 28, 2024

The context of the debate is enriched by Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, Inc., in 2022, a move that signaled his influence on the platform’s future direction. Despite the acquisition, the discourse surrounding the platform’s identity underscores the enduring significance of its name and branding in the eyes of its users.

