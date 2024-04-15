Renowned author Sir Salman Rushdie has recounted the harrowing details of the assault he endured two years ago, when he was viciously stabbed while on stage. Speaking to a leading publication, the Booker Prize-winning writer described the aftermath of the attack, including the ghastly sight of his eye hanging down his face “like a soft-boiled egg,” a daily reminder of his ordeal. Despite the severity of his injuries, Rushdie expressed gratitude for surviving the assault, acknowledging, “I remember thinking I was dying. Fortunately, I was wrong.” He revealed that his latest book, “Knife,” serves as a means of reclaiming agency in the aftermath of the traumatic incident.

The assault occurred in August 2022 at an educational institution in New York state, moments before Rushdie was scheduled to deliver a lecture. Recounting the events, he recalled the assailant sprinting up the stairs and mercilessly stabbing him 12 times within a 27-second frenzy. Rushdie reflected on his inability to defend himself or flee from the attacker.

Following the attack, Rushdie found himself sprawled on the ground amidst a pool of blood, eventually airlifted to a hospital where he underwent a six-week recovery. Despite the physical and emotional toll of the assault, Rushdie remains a resilient figure in the literary world, known for his influential contributions to modern literature. The author’s traumatic experience is compounded by his previous years spent in hiding after the publication of “The Satanic Verses” in 1988, which sparked threats against his life. He admitted to entertaining the notion of a potential attack, considering it a possibility given his controversial past.

Salman Rushdie’s attacker “was a 24 year old from New Jersey who lived in his mother’s basement.”

“He’d only read a couple pages of the ‘Satanic Verses’, and seen some clips of Rushdie on Youtube. He said he didn’t like Rushdie very much, because he attacked Islam.” pic.twitter.com/NMn28ElSSs — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 15, 2024

Rushdie’s injuries, including damage to his liver and hands, as well as the loss of sight in one eye, continue to impact his daily life. He described the distress of coping with impaired vision, highlighting the challenges he faces in mundane tasks such as navigating stairs or pouring water into a glass. However, he remains grateful for avoiding brain damage, allowing him to maintain his identity and sense of self.

Reflecting on the incident, the moderator present at the event expressed regret over his perceived inability to prevent the attack, lamenting the possibility that quicker action could have averted the tragedy. According to a report published, Salman Rushdie’s agent has disclosed that the acclaimed author has suffered significant injuries, including the loss of sight in one eye and the impairment of a hand, following an attack at a literary event in western New York in August.

Salman Rushdie: “I Couldn’t Have Run Away From Him”

Salman Rushdie said, “I couldn’t have fought him. I couldn’t have run away from him.” He said that he had thought someone might “jump out of an audience” one day. He further stated, “Clearly it would’ve been absurd for it not to cross my mind.” He said he’d had a “nightmare” about the attack, two days before his event, and as a result didn’t want to go. And then I thought, you know, it’s a dream. And plus, they’re paying me quite well. Everybody’s bought tickets. I should go.”

The attack damaged Sir Salman’s liver and hands, and severed nerves in his right eye. His eye looked “very distended, swollen,” he said. “It was kind of hanging out of my face, sitting on my cheek, I’ve said like a soft-boiled egg. And blind.” Sir Salman said losing one eye “upsets me every day”. He observes the necessity for heightened caution while navigating stairs, crossing streets, or even performing simple tasks like pouring water into a glass. Nonetheless, he acknowledges his fortune in escaping brain injury, allowing him to maintain his sense of identity.

READ MORE: U.S. Forces Intercept Over 80 Drones, 6 Ballistic Missiles Targeting Israel in Joint Operation with Allies

ALSO READ: Global Oil Prices Expected to Surge Amid Rising Tensions Between Iran and Israel

Who Stabbed Salman Rushdie?

Literary agent Andrew Wylie revealed to a Spanish-language newspaper that Rushdie sustained three severe wounds to his neck and 15 additional wounds to his chest and torso during the assault. These injuries have resulted in the loss of vision in one eye and the loss of function in one hand.

The attack occurred on August 12th at the Chautauqua Institution, a renowned center located 55 miles southwest of Buffalo, during a literary event where Rushdie was being introduced. The assailant, Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, has been detained and faces charges of attempted murder and assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty.