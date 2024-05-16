Assam CM Sarma: BJP Needs 400 Seats to Fully Integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India, underscoring the party’s commitment to constitutional responsibilities.

Sarma articulated, “As per the Constitution of India, the entire Jammu and Kashmir is ours. It is our constitutional responsibility to bring the entire J&K to India and to fulfil that responsibility, we need 400 seats. It is our constitutional responsibility to bring a Uniform Civil Code to the country and we need more than 400 for that.”

Highlighting the ideological disparities between the BJP and the Congress, Sarma emphasized that while the Congress views India as an “idea,” for the BJP, it is “Janani Janam Bhoomi hai” (mother and birth land). He stressed that the BJP’s interpretation of India stands in contrast to that of the Congress and is integral to the party’s vision for the nation.

Confident about the BJP’s electoral prospects, Sarma expressed optimism about securing all seats in Jharkhand and forming the government in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. “We are going to get a total of 14 seats in Jharkhand, and going forward, we will get a double-engine government in Jharkhand in November,” he affirmed.

Jharkhand, with its 14 parliamentary constituencies, is currently undergoing elections in four phases, spanning May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each secured one seat.

As the Lok Sabha polls progress through its phases, with four phases already concluded, voting across all seven phases will culminate on June 1, with the results set to be announced on June 4.