Amit Shah's Fake Video vs Real Video: Case Registered

The Delhi Police took action by registering a case concerning a manipulated video circulating on social media platforms, depicting Union Home Minister Amit Shah purportedly advocating for the elimination of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This video, causing widespread controversy and raising allegations of misinformation, prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to file a complaint, seeking accountability from those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

In response to concerns expressed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the video’s authenticity, the Delhi Police initiated a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday. The BJP has vehemently denounced the video, asserting that it has been digitally manipulated to distort Mr. Shah’s original statements made during a political rally.

According to BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, the video in question has been edited to misrepresent Mr. Shah’s comments concerning reservation quotas for Muslims in Telangana.

“Congress is propagating a fabricated video, entirely false and with the potential to incite widespread violence. Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the issue of eliminating unconstitutional reservation quotas based on religion, specifically for Muslims, after reducing the quotas for SCs/STs and OBCs. This falsified video has been shared by numerous Congress spokespersons, and they should be prepared to face legal repercussions,” stated Mr. Malviya on Saturday.

The controversy surrounding the video escalated as multiple social media accounts, including official handles affiliated with the Congress, disseminated the doctored footage, alleging that it exposed the BJP’s purported agenda to abolish SC/ST reservation quotas. These assertions have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accuse the Congress of spreading misinformation capable of inflaming societal tensions.