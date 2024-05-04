Another Terrificed Murdered In Delhi, Case Has Been Registered.

A Man identified as Amarjeet Mehto, 30-year-old food delivery boy was allegedly killed in Delhi’s Rao Vihar, police stated. Delhi Police said they received a call regarding the incident on Saturday at early morning around 8:22 am. A PCR call was received regarding a murder in PS Nangloi area, Rao Vihar. Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot where a male body was found with a neck injury.They said that the injury marks were found around the neck of the deceased, however, the motive behind the murder is still being under investigated.

Police official said,”The caller was Laxman who owned the house at Rao Vihar, Nangloi where his nephew Amarjeet Mehto, 30 years, was lying dead.”

“It looks that the murder was done on the intervening night of May 2-3. It also came to an eye that he was residing in this house for the last 10 years which is owned by his uncle Laxman who lives in Jwala Puri Delhi,” they added. During the enquiry, it came to noticed that the victim was worked as a food delivery boy in Zomato. He was married 8 months back and his wife resides in his native place Bihar, as per police statement.

With the crime team, forensic experts visited the ground scene of the crime. The body has been shifted to SG Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered by the police, under Indian Penal Code section 302.Trails are being made to solve the crime, they added.

