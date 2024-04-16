Ranveer Singh Grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s Hit Song at the Wedding of Shankar’s Daughter | Watch

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The A-lister is loved by one and all because of his lively personality and sincere performances. He is now in the news for an amazing reason. The ‘Befikre’ actor recently attended the wedding of filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya in Chennai and set the dance floor on fire.

Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh, who shares a good rapport with Shankar, attended his daughter’s wedding in Chennai and danced to the hit Bollywood number ‘Lungi Dance’. The song was used in the Rohit Shetty-helmed ‘Chennai Express’, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, and it became a huge hit after its release. Atlee, the director of blockbusters such as ‘Mersal’ and ‘Jawan’, joined the heartthrob much to the delight of those in attendance.

Ranveer and Shankar were to collaborate on the Bollywood remake of ‘Anniyan’ but the film failed to take off. The grapevine suggests that they may soon work on the big-screen adaptation of ‘Velpari’, an iconic novel. There’s, however, no confirmation about the same.

What’s Next For Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer, meanwhile, is going through an exciting phase on the work front. He was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, which emerged as a commercial success. The romantic comedy was directed by Karan Johar. Its cast included Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Ranveer will next be seen in ‘Singham Again’, which features Ajay Devgn in the lead.

The actioner revolves around the titular character’s fight against his foes. Ranveer will also be seen in ‘Don 3’, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The first two installments of the Don franchise featured SRK in the lead. It remains to be seen whether Ranveer can do justice to the standards set by King Khan.