Ranbir Kapoor Protects Wife Alia Bhatt As Fans Mob the Couple in Mumbai | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. The heartthrob has emerged as a force to reckon with because of his intense performances, striking screen presence, and bindass nature. The Animal star was recently spotted in Mumbai on a dinner date with his wife and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Fans mobed the stars as they stepped out of a restaurant. Following this, Ranbir tried to protect his better half.

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Bodyguard for Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out for dinner on Sunday, April 28. They were joined by Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, and Saba Azad. Fans mobbed the ‘Brahmastra’ actors as they left a restaurant. Ranbir soon realised that Alia was not comfortable with the situation and decided to shield her from the crowd. A video of the incident has gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha a few months later.

What’s Next for Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The heartthrob scored a big hit with ‘Animal’, which hit screens last year. The action drama became a rage among fans despite receiving polarising reviews. The Sandeep Vanga-directed film’s cast included Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. This was Vanga’s first release after the Shahid Kapoor-fronted ‘Kabir Singh’. Ranbir is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, which features him as Lord Ram.

The film features ‘Maari 2’ sensation Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are expected to compose its music. Ramayana will be co-produced by Namit Malhotra and ‘KGF’ star Yash.

Additionally, Ranbir is expected to begin work on ‘Animal Park’ after Sandeep Vanga wraps up the Prabhas-led ‘Spirit’. The Bollywood star will also be teaming up with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt for a film to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.