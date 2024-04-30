BJP Leader From MP Injured in Stabbing; 3 Arrested By Police

A troubling incident unfolded in the late hours of Sunday under the jurisdiction of the Adhartal Police Station in Jabalpur city, as confirmed by local authorities. Mangal Siddique, a prominent BJP leader and anti-drug activist based in Jabalpur, sustained severe injuries after being attacked by three assailants, believed to be motivated by an old feud, according to police reports on Monday.

Mr. Siddique, aged 42, endured a critical wound, suspected to be near his throat, during the assault. However, his condition is reported to be stable, offering some relief amid the distressing event. The swift action of law enforcement led to the apprehension of all three suspects, identified as Wasim Ali, Wasim Bangar, and Monu Ansari, who are between the ages of 30 and 35.

Following the attack, Mr. Siddique was promptly taken to a local hospital for initial treatment and later transferred to the Medical College and Hospital in Jabalpur for further medical attention. While the precise motive behind the assault is under investigation, authorities are diligently examining all possible angles surrounding the incident.

The accused perpetrators have been charged under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to the attempt to commit murder, reflecting the gravity of the offense. Meanwhile, statements from local BJP figures shed light on Mr. Siddique’s role as a vocal advocate against the illicit drug trade in the city.

Former Jabalpur city BJP president, GS Thakur, emphasized Mr. Siddique’s activism against drug peddling, suggesting a potential link between the attack and his relentless campaign against narcotics. Thakur condemned the assault, labeling it as an affront to individuals advocating against illegal drug activities, and expressed the collective dismay of BJP members over the incident.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by those courageously speaking out against criminal activities and underscores the need for continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of individuals dedicated to upholding the rule of law and fighting against societal menaces.