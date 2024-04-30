Assam Rifles Seize Large Arms Cache Near Myanmar Border

In a significant development, the Assam Rifles have apprehended one individual and recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like materials near the India-Myanmar border in Nagaland’s Mon district. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs received by the Assam Rifles.

During the search operation conducted in the early hours of Monday, the Assam Rifles successfully seized 11 pieces of 81mm mortar tubes, 10 pistols, 198 hand-held radio sets, one satellite phone, along with a Kenbo bike and a Bolero car, along with other war-like stores.

This successful recovery marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Assam Rifles to seal the border and prevent illicit activities. The operation dealt a severe blow to the nefarious intentions of elements aiming to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

READ MORE : BJP Leader From MP Injured in Stabbing; 3 Arrested By Police

The recovered arms and ammunition underscore the potential threat posed by such weaponry and highlight the detrimental impact they could have had if fallen into the wrong hands.

Following the operation, the arrested individual, along with the confiscated items, has been handed over to the Nagaland Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The vigilance and proactive measures undertaken by the Assam Rifles reflect their unwavering commitment to maintaining security and safeguarding the interests of the nation. Their relentless efforts play a crucial role in thwarting the plans of anti-national elements and ensuring the safety and well-being of the region’s residents.