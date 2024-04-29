BJP Worker Allegedly Attacked by Men Linked to Trinamool Congress in Kolkata

Saraswati Sarkar, the president of the BJP Mahila Mandals unit in Kasba, South Kolkata, was reported viciously attacked by a group of men who were allegedly affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress. The incident unfolded while Sarkar and fellow party workers were engaged in the task of putting up election posters in the area.

According to Sarkar’s statement regarding the attack, she and her colleagues were suddenly ambushed by the assailants, who wielded sharp weapons. The scene was captured in chilling visuals showing Sarkar clutching her head in agony as blood streamed down her face.

Dr. Shotorupa, spokesperson for the BJP, provided further details of the incident, alleging that the attack occurred near a prominent high-rise in Kasba. She described how Sarkar courageously intervened to assist her fellow party members when she herself became a target of the assailants’ brutality. Despite sustaining injuries, Sarkar managed to reach the Anandapur police station, where initial attempts to file a First Information Report (FIR) were met with resistance from law enforcement officers.

“The incident happened in Kasba, outside a very upscale high-rise. It is not a downmarket area at all. A group of men were following our cars. As Saraswati Sarkar’s car went a little ahead, the car behind her with 11 karyakartas was stopped, they were pulled out of the vehicle and attacked. When Saraswati saw this, she ran to help them when these men attacked her with a chopper. She was lucky the chopper didn’t do much damage. She has had five stitches. Even as she was bled, she walked some 50-60 metres to the Anandapur police station where the cops refused to register an FIR. But they were finally pressured into filing one after the other karyakartas insisted. Even then they refused to file the larger charges of attempt to murder,” Dr. Shotorupa elaborated.

Reacting to the attack, the local BJP, led by the party’s South Kolkata Lok Sabha candidate Debashree Chowdhury, staged a protest outside the Anandapur police station. They demanded for the immediate arrest of the attackers responsible for the assault.

Subsequently, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter, with a case formally registered to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the assault. However, in a rebuttal, the Trinamool Congress distanced itself from any involvement in the attack, suggesting it could be a localized dispute.